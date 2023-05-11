SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 11.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon administration marks 1st anniversary by starting process to oust broadcasting watchdog chief (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon to enact law on online platforms, targeting internet giants (Kookmin Daily)

-- Number of jobs in manufacturing sector suffers largest drop in 28 months (Donga Ilbo)

-- 4 ex-labor union officials indicted for allegedly receiving 90 espionage directives from N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon brings out stick for public sector as part of reform push in Year 2 (Segye Times)

-- Opinion polls resembling fake news, with 460 approval rating surveys done on Yoon in 1st year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 4 ex-labor union officials indicted for alleged espionage at N. Korea's instruction (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Number of jobs in manufacturing sector suffers largest decrease in 28 months (Hankyoreh)

-- Current account returns to surplus in March; S. Korea records Q1 deficit for 1st time in 11 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)

-- People calling on Yoon to focus on economy in Year 2: poll (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon replaces 2nd vice industry minister (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- FSC chief expects current account to return to black (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- In DMZ, US Army chief touts peace through strength in alliance (Korea Herald)

-- Skepticism grows over Korea's inspection of Fukushima wastewater (Korea Times)

(END)