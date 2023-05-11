Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:55 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon administration marks 1st anniversary by starting process to oust broadcasting watchdog chief (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon to enact law on online platforms, targeting internet giants (Kookmin Daily)
-- Number of jobs in manufacturing sector suffers largest drop in 28 months (Donga Ilbo)
-- 4 ex-labor union officials indicted for allegedly receiving 90 espionage directives from N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon brings out stick for public sector as part of reform push in Year 2 (Segye Times)
-- Opinion polls resembling fake news, with 460 approval rating surveys done on Yoon in 1st year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 4 ex-labor union officials indicted for alleged espionage at N. Korea's instruction (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Number of jobs in manufacturing sector suffers largest decrease in 28 months (Hankyoreh)
-- Current account returns to surplus in March; S. Korea records Q1 deficit for 1st time in 11 yrs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- People calling on Yoon to focus on economy in Year 2: poll (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon replaces 2nd vice industry minister (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- FSC chief expects current account to return to black (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- In DMZ, US Army chief touts peace through strength in alliance (Korea Herald)
-- Skepticism grows over Korea's inspection of Fukushima wastewater (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK