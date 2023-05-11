Go to Contents
NHN swings to profits in Q1

08:04 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 25.6 billion won (US$19.3 million), turning from a loss of 4.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 23.1 percent on-year to 19.1 billion won. Sales increased 5.4 percent to 548.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 20.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
