May 12



1932 -- A group of 60 students from Gyeongseong School are arrested for distributing manifestos appealing to their classmates to fight against the Japanese colonialists. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.



1956 -- HLKZ-TV, the first South Korean television station, has a test broadcast.



1997 -- LG Chemical Co. signs a global development and commercialization agreement with U.S. pharmaceutical company SmithKline Beecham for LG Chemical's LB20304a, a kind of antibiotic.



1998 -- Keopyung Group subsidiaries Keopyung Corp., Keopyung Construction and Keopyung Fashion are declared bankrupt by the group's main creditor, Chohung Bank.



2006 -- South Korean prosecutors confirm that stem cell scientist Hwang Woo-suk's claims of having cloned human stem cells and developed patient-specific stem cells were fraudulent.



2007 -- Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn is detained over assault charges, marking the first time that a chief of a major conglomerate is arrested for an assault case.



2017 -- President Moon Jae-in orders the scrapping of controversial history textbooks authored by the former Park Geun-hye government.



2018 -- North Korea says it will publicly dismantle its northern nuclear test site in a ceremony scheduled for between May 23 and 25, adding it is taking "technical measures" to that end. The announcement by the North's foreign ministry moves the communist country closer to honoring an offer made by its leader Kim Jong-un during the inter-Korean summit from the previous month.

(END)