SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q1

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 2.4 billion won (US$1.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 22.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 37.1 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 47.7 percent to 60.8 billion won.

The operating loss was 1.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

