Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q1

08:52 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 2.4 billion won (US$1.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 22.7 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 37.1 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 47.7 percent to 60.8 billion won.

The operating loss was 1.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK