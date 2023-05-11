Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday declared an end to almost all COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory isolation.
Yoon said during a COVID-19 response meeting that the seven-day mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 patients will be reduced to a recommendation of five days.
Yoon also said the indoor mask mandate will be lifted everywhere except for hospitals with rooms for hospitalization, and the national crisis level for COVID-19 will be lowered from "serious" to "alert."
The measures came days after the World Health Organization declared an end to the pandemic as a "global health emergency."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)