Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday declared an end to almost all COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory isolation.

Yoon said during a COVID-19 response meeting that the seven-day mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 patients will be reduced to a recommendation of five days.

Yoon also said the indoor mask mandate will be lifted everywhere except for hospitals with rooms for hospitalization, and the national crisis level for COVID-19 will be lowered from "serious" to "alert."

The measures came days after the World Health Organization declared an end to the pandemic as a "global health emergency."



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (C) presides over a government COVID-19 response meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 11, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

