S. Korea, Japan to hold working-level meeting on Seoul's Fukushima inspection

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan plan to hold working-level consultations this week to discuss details of Seoul's inspection of Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The director-general-level meeting will be held in Seoul on Friday, with the South Korean side headed by Yun Hyun-soo, head of the ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and the Japanese side led by Atsushi Kaifu, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department.

The two sides will discuss details of the Seoul team's on-site inspection activities from May 23-24. The team is expected to examine in detail Japan's water release plan and Japan's water treatment capacity that it claims to possess.

During a summit meeting in Seoul on Sunday, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to allow a group of South Korean experts to visit the plant, as South Koreans remain highly concerned about Tokyo's plan.



view larger image This file photo shows pump facilities to transfer contaminated water after purification with the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), unveiled to foreign reporters on Feb. 2, 2023. TEPCO plans to discharge treated water from the damaged power station starting as early as this spring despite global concerns. However, the ALPS is not capable of removing tritium from the polluted water. (Yonhap)

