Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday he is considering establishing a Strategic Command in the military to more effectively operate the three branches of the armed forces.

Yoon made the remark during the inaugural meeting of the presidential defense innovation committee, which was established under his administration to support its goal of a stronger military built on cutting-edge technologies.

(LEAD) Plenary Assembly session agreed on to deal with bill helping 'jeonse' fraud victims

SEOUL -- Rival parties agreed Thursday to hold a plenary session of the National Assembly on May 25, with the aim of enacting a special bill to help victims of a series of home rental scams.

The agreement was reached between Rep. Yun Jae-ok, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), and his counterpart from the Democratic Party (DP), Rep. Park Kwang-on, as another victim was found dead earlier in the day.

(News Focus) Samsung faces serious competitor in fast growing foldable phone market

SEOUL -- For the past few years, Samsung Electronics has been the dominant player in the global foldable smartphone market, where early tech adopters have lugged around small tablet-sized phones in exchange for creative dual screen use.

Now, the South Korean tech giant is facing its most serious competitor yet -- Google.

(LEAD) Rival parties push for legislation subjecting virtual assets to public servants' asset disclosure

SEOUL -- The rival parties said Thursday they will push for legislation making cryptocurrency and other virtual assets subject to the annual asset disclosure required of lawmakers and other senior public servants amid a cryptocurrency scandal involving an opposition lawmaker.

Rep. Kim Nam-kuk of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has been under scrutiny and criticism following revelations he had owned around 800,000 Wemix coins in 2021, worth around 6 billion won (US$4.5 million) at that time, a massive amount that does not fit his frugal image.

Fukushima water to be discussed at S. Korea-Pacific Islands Summit: PIF chief

SUVA/SEOUL -- Japan's plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant will be discussed at an inaugural South Korea-Pacific Islands summit later this month, the head of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) has said.

In a recent news conference with South Korean reporters in Suva, the capital of Fiji, PIF Secretary General Henry Puna said the Pacific Island nations want to consider Japan's release plan "in more detail" and added the issue "will come up" during the summit scheduled to be held in Seoul from May 29-30.

City Hall to conduct test flights of 'flying vehicles' over Seoul next year

SEOUL -- The Seoul city government will conduct test flights of "flying vehicles" on a route between Yeouido and Jamsil next year as part of a project to commercialize new means of transportation in urban areas around 2025, officials said Thursday.

Flying vehicles, known as urban air mobility (UAM), use highly automated aircraft for passengers or cargo transport at lower altitude within urban and suburban areas without the necessity of runways. South Korea aims to put such vehicles into service in metropolitan areas around 2025.





