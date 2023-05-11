Defense ministry to expand trial program to allow enlistees' mobile phone use

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The military plans to expand a trial program allowing enlisted troops to use mobile phones on their bases later this year, the defense ministry said Thursday, as part of a broader effort to enhance their welfare.

From July through December, the program will be applied to some 60,000 enlistees, around 20 percent of the total, up from some 17,000 troops involved in its previous round that ran from June to December last year.

Enlistees used to be barred from carrying mobile phones for security reasons, but the ministry introduced the program to explore the possibility of its wider application amid a growing sense that it can help troops touch base with their families and friends and search for information, including about employment.

Under the expanded program, troops will be allowed to use personal phones from a morning roll call, usually at around 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., through 9 p.m. in line with the rules that ensure the use of their phones will not affect their obligations or cause any security issues.

Currently, troops can use and possess phones from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

The ministry also plans to allow new recruits at military boot camps to use mobile phones for one hour on weekends and holidays.



view larger image This file photo, taken June 20, 2022, shows a soldier using a mobile phone at a station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

