Promoters for Napoli-Mallorca exhibition in S. Korea cry foul over K League stance on scheduling

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Promoters for a summer exhibition series between two European football clubs featuring South Korean stars voiced their opposition to the local league's stance on match scheduling on Thursday, saying their counterparts are being unfair to the teams involved.



Local promoters Untouchable Sports Group (USG) and Stadium X are organizing a two-match series between the Italian champions Napoli, led by South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, and the Spanish side RCD Mallorca, featuring popular South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in. They are seeking to hold matches on June 8 in Seoul and June 10 in Goyang, just northwest of the capital city.

However, the Korea Professional Football League (K League), which oversees professional football in the country, has said it is opposed to holding the Napoli-Mallorca game on June 10, citing three matches in the top-flight K League 1 also scheduled the same day.

However, another exhibition match between foreign clubs, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, is scheduled for July 30, the same day as two matches in the second-tier K League 2.

In a joint statement, USG and Stadium X pointed to the July 30 fixtures and said, "The K League is being unfair when it says it cannot allow the Napoli-Mallorca match to go on in order to protect K League fans."



The K League countered that it is not opposed to exhibition matches by European clubs in principle but that it wants to keep the spotlight solely on the top-division clubs in June, with the season in full swing.

The K League 1 will be on an All-Star break in the final week of July, which opened the doors for the Man City-Atletico Madrid match, the K League explained.

USG and Stadium X said they met with K League counterparts Wednesday to discuss the scheduling issues.

"As we prepare for the exhibition matches, we prioritize coexistence with the K League above all else," the companies said. "We will let the K League know how we plan to help the league grow further and we will continue to engage them in talks."

Kim and Lee are among the most popular football players in South Korea.

Kim capped off a successful first season in Italy by helping Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years earlier this month. The center back was named the Serie A Player of the Month for September, and the Player of the Month for October by the Italian Footballers' Association.

Lee has netted a career-high six goals so far this season.



