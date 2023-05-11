U.S. Marine chief visits S. Korea's Marine Corps headquarters

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. Marine commander visited South Korea's Marine Corps headquarters Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance and received a Korean name in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, officials said.

Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, made the visit to the unit in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, and met with his South Korean counterpart, Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan, according to South Korea's Marine Corps.

During the visit, the armed service gifted him a Korean name -- Beom Maru -- to thank him for his efforts for the security of the Korean Peninsula and to develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Beom means tiger, while Maru means peak in Korean. The Marine Corps said the name stands for Berger "bravely catapulting the U.S. Marine Corps' to the top like a tiger."

Kim thanked Berger for his efforts to maintain the combined defense posture, while Berger said the ties between the two armed services are stronger than ever and unshakeable, according to the Marine Corps.

The U.S. general arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a three-day trip.



view larger image South Korean Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Kim Gye-hwan (R) and his U.S. counterpart, Gen. David H. Berger, pose for a photo with a hanging scroll bearing Berger's Korean name gifted by the South's armed service at its headquarters in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 11, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

