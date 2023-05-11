Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ozone advisory

Seoul issues first ozone advisory this year

16:01 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul saw its first ozone advisory of the year take effect Thursday in southwestern parts of the city.

The advisory was issued at 3 p.m. in the city's seven southwestern districts, including Dongjak, Guro and Yangcheon Ward.

The ozone advisory is issued when ozone concentration levels reach an hourly average of 0.12 parts per million (ppm).

The average in the southwestern districts stood at 0.121 ppm at 3 p.m., according to the city.

Ozone exposure can lead to respiratory diseases, especially among the elderly and children, and people are advised to stay indoors when an ozone advisory is in place.

view larger image This undated photo shows an ozone advisory. (Yonhap)

This undated photo shows an ozone advisory. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK