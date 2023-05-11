Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Securities

Samsung Securities Q1 net profit up 66.4 pct to 252.6 bln won

16:37 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Securities Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 252.6 billion won (US$190.5 million), up 66.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 341.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 212.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.4 percent to 4.41 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 209.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK