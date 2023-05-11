Samsung Securities Q1 net profit up 66.4 pct to 252.6 bln won

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Securities Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 252.6 billion won (US$190.5 million), up 66.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 341.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 212.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14.4 percent to 4.41 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 209.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)