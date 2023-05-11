BLACKPINK's Jennie to make Cannes debut next week

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie will attend the Cannes Film Festival next week with her acting debut in HBO drama "The Idol," her entertainment agency said Thursday.

Jennie will participate in red carpet and screening events on May 22 for "The Idol," which was invited to the Out of Competition section at the coveted film festival, YG Entertainment said.

The 76th edition will be held in the French resort city from May 16-27.

Directed by Sam Levinson, the series reveals the twisted, dark side of the music industry, also featuring Lily-Rose Depp and pop sensation The Weeknd.

view larger image This file image, provided by YG Entertainment, celebrates the music video of BLACKPINK member Jennie's individual song "SOLO" exceeding 900 million views on YouTube on March 21, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

