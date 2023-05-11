German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21

BERLIN, May 11 (Yonhap) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit South Korea on May 21 for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, a senior German official said Thursday.

Scholz will make the trip after attending a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on the same day, the official said during a press briefing.

Scholz will first visit the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas.

He will then hold a bilateral meeting with President Yoon and attend a dinner hosted by Yoon before heading back to Germany. The German chancellor will be accompanied by his wife, Britta Ernst, the official said.

Scholz will be the first German leader to visit Seoul in 13 years since former Chancellor Angela Merkel's trip in 2010 to attend a Group of 20 summit.

He will also be the first German chancellor to visit Seoul for a bilateral meeting in 30 years since former Chancellor Helmut Kohl's visit in 1993.



view larger image This file photo taken Sept. 21, 2022, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shaking hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their summit in New York. (Yonhap)



