(LEAD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon

SEOUL/BERLIN, May 11 (Yonhap) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit South Korea on May 21 for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials of the two countries said Thursday.

Scholz will make the trip after attending a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on the same day.

Scholz will first visit the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, a senior German official said during a press briefing in Berlin.

He will then hold a bilateral meeting with President Yoon and attend a dinner hosted by Yoon before heading back to Germany. The German chancellor will be accompanied by his wife, Britta Ernst, the official said.



view larger image This file photo taken Sept. 21, 2022, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shaking hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their summit in New York. (Yonhap)

Scholz will be the first German leader to visit Seoul in 13 years since former Chancellor Angela Merkel's trip in 2010 to attend a Group of 20 summit.

He will also be the first German chancellor to visit Seoul for a bilateral meeting in 30 years since former Chancellor Helmut Kohl's visit in 1993.

Seoul's presidential office noted his visit comes as the two countries celebrate the 140th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral treaty of friendship, commerce and navigation in November 1883.

"This visit is expected to serve as a valuable opportunity to enhance economic and security cooperation, and deepen solidarity and collaboration in addressing regional and international issues with Germany, a long-standing friendly country that shares universal values," Yoon's office said.

