Hanwha Eagles fire manager Carlos Subero, promote minor league skipper Choi Won-ho

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles fired their manager Carlos Subero on Thursday.

The Eagles promoted their minor league manager Choi Won-ho to take Subero's place, and immediately signed him to a three-year contract worth 1.4 billion won (US$1.1 million).



view larger image This file photo from April 11, 2023, shows Hanwha Eagles manager Carlos Subero (L) during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the Kia Tigers at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Eagles said Choi will take the reins starting Friday against the SSG Landers.

Subero, hailing from Venezuela, was in the final season of his three-year contract with the Eagles. The team had finished in last place among 10 teams in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in both of Subero's first two seasons in charge.

The Eagles announced their sacking of Subero after a 4-0 victory over the Samsung Lions. The Eagles improved to 11-19-1 (wins-losses-ties), 1.5 games above the KT Wiz in ninth place.

Along with Subero, the Eagles also parted ways with pitching coach Jose Rosado and baserunning coach Darryl Kennedy.

Choi, 50, joined the Eagles organization as minor league manager in November 2019. He served as interim manager for the KBO squad in the second half of the 2020 season, before returning to the minor league position in 2021.



view larger image In this file photo from June 9, 2020, Choi Won-ho, interim manager of the Hanwha Eagles, speaks to reporters before a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the Lotte Giants at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)