S. Korea to issue travel coupons to boost domestic consumption

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday the government will issue a set of coupons for local accommodations and tour packages in line with efforts to boost domestic consumption.

The move came a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an end to almost all COVID-19 restrictions in the latest step to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Under the measure, the government plans to offer 30,000-won (US$22.50) coupons that can be used at local accommodations, along with a 30 to 50 percent discount on high-speed KTX rides.

The finance ministry plans to provide more details next week.

"Recently, inflation in the South Korean economy has slowed, with domestic consumption also posting a gradual recovery," First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun said.

"But to put the South Korean economy on a full-fledged recovery track, we need to maintain stable prices and the recovery in consumption, while revitalizing sluggish exports and investment," Bang added.



view larger image First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun speaks during a meeting in Seoul on May 12, 2023, in this photo released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

