Kolmar Korea Q1 net income down 54.6 pct to 6.5 bln won

09:43 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Kolmar Korea Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 6.5 billion won (US$4.9 million), down 54.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 12.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 12.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.8 percent to 487.7 billion won.

The operating profit was 25.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
