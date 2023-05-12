BTS to release animation OST 'The Planet' with full lineup

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS is set to release its new digital single "The Planet," an original soundtrack for TV animation series "Bastions" on Friday, its agency said.

"The Planet" is the septet's new song as a full lineup in nearly a year since "Yet To Come," which was released in June 2022.

The digital song will be available at 1 p.m. Friday, and the physical album will hit shelves on May 25, Big Hit Music said.

"Bastions" follows a group of rookie superheroes who save Earth from villains responsible for environmental pollution. Local broadcaster SBS airs the first episode on Sunday.

view larger image K-pop supergroup BTS is seen in this photo provided by its entertainment agency, Big Hit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)