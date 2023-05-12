Lacoste launches 90th anniversary celebration with tennis-themed exhibition in Seoul

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Lacoste, the French sports fashion brand famous for its iconic crocodile logo, will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a tennis-themed showcase in Seoul this month.

Lacoste began its global anniversary campaign at Mount Nam in central Seoul with an invitation-only, pre-opening event Friday, with a launch party set for later in the evening. The pop-up event will open to the public Saturday and will run through May 21.



view larger image This image provided by Lacoste on May 12, 2023, shows promotional shots for the sports fashion brand's 90th anniversary celebration in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company will run anniversary events under different themes in different cities for May and for September, with stops in cities that include Paris, Sao Paulo, New York and Tokyo, and chose to highlight its connection with tennis in the South Korean capital.

The brand was founded by professional tennis player Rene Lacoste in 1933. Today, Lacoste sponsors some of the game's biggest names, including men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Lacoste has been an official partner of the French Open, one of four Grand Slam tournaments, and dresses umpires, line judges, and ball boys and girls, in addition to professionals that it sponsors.

The Seoul event will feature a tennis-inspired media art exhibition and a tennis court featuring the four main colors of the pop-up celebration -- burgundy, white, red and mint -- set up in the N Seoul Tower Plaza.

Former South Korean tennis player Jeon Mi-ra will make an appearance Monday to run a clinic for amateurs.



view larger image This image provided by Lacoste on May 12, 2023, shows the promotional poster for the brand's 90th anniversary celebration in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

