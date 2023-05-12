Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #YG #girl group #debut

YG Entertainment's Baby Monster to debut as septet in fall

10:30 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment said Friday it has confirmed seven members for new girl group Baby Monster and will debut it this fall.

Baby Monster is YG's first girl group project in seven years since BLACKPINK. The multinational septet is composed of three Koreans, two Japanese and two Thais.

YG founder and main producer Yang Hyun-suk said the agency initially chose five members -- Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram and Pharita -- for the new group, but decided to add Rora and Asa to reflect fans' opinions.

"There are five members YG chose and two other members, Asa and Rora. Think of them as members you chose," Yang said in a video clip posted on its official blog, YG Life.

view larger image The seven members of YG Entertainment's new girl group Baby Monster are seen in this photo provided by the entertainment agency. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The seven members of YG Entertainment's new girl group Baby Monster are seen in this photo provided by the entertainment agency. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK