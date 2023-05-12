Seoul shares extend losses late Fri. morning amid rate hike woes

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended losses late Friday morning, after a mixed ending on Wall Street, as investors remain concerned about the U.S. Federal Reserve taking further tightening steps.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.31 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,478.69 as of 11:20 a.m.

Institutions and foreigners sold a combined 295 billion won (US$220 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock purchases valued at 296 billion won.

In Seoul, auto, airline and energy stocks led losses.

Leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. fell 1.7 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. declined 0.4 percent, state-run Korea Gas Corp. dropped 3.5 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.9 percent.

Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.4 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. gained 0.6 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) was up 0.3 percent.

KEPCO gained on news that it will sell some property assets and freeze wages of some higher-level employees as part of its self-rescue plans amid snowballing losses.

The local currency was trading at 1,333.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.75 won from the previous day's close.

