The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) KEPCO chief offers to resign over mounting losses

SEOUL -- The chief of South Korea's state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) offered to step down Friday, taking responsibility for snowballing losses, as the company announced a set of self-rescue measures meant to address financial woes caused mainly by limited hikes in electricity rates.

KEPCO President and CEO Cheong Seung-il made the resignation offer before his company put forth additional self-rescue measures that aim to save more than 25 trillion won (US$18.77 billion) over the next five years, including selling a major building in Seoul and freezing wages of ranking employees.



-----------------

(LEAD) Top-notch experts to inspect Japan's crippled Fukushima power plant: govt

SEOUL -- Top-notch experts will comprise an inspection team South Korea plans to send to Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant later this month for safety checks ahead of the planned release of radioactive water from the plant, the government said Friday.

The team plans to carry out on-site inspection activities on May 23-24 over the controversial water release, as agreed upon during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday.



-----------------

Air Force begins regular large-scale exercise

SEOUL -- The Air Force said Friday it kicked off a regular large-scale exercise to bolster its combat capabilities and ensure the country's defense posture.

The eight-day Soaring Eagle exercise began at an air base in Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula in the wake of North Korea's firing of a purported solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last month.



-----------------

Ex-Defense Minister Song's home, office raided over suspected abuse of power

SEOUL -- Investigators raided the home and office of former Defense Minister Song Young-moo and the defense ministry headquarters Friday over suspicions of abuse of power.

Song, who served under the Moon Jae-in administration, is accused of forcing then senior ministry officials to make and endorse documents refuting a media report that he had said a controversial contingency martial law plan authored by the previous Park Geun-hye government "legally had no problem."



-----------------

YG Entertainment's Baby Monster to debut as septet in fall

SEOUL -- K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment said Friday it has confirmed seven members for new girl group Baby Monster and will debut it this fall.

Baby Monster is YG's first girl group project in seven years since BLACKPINK. The multinational septet is composed of three Koreans, two Japanese and two Thais.



-----------------

BTS to release animation OST 'The Planet' with full lineup

SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS is set to release its new digital single "The Planet," an original soundtrack for TV animation series "Bastions" on Friday, its agency said.

"The Planet" is the septet's new song as a full lineup in nearly a year since "Yet To Come," which was released in June 2022.



-----------------

Economic slowdown continues on weak exports, manufacturing performance: gov't

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday the country's domestic consumption has been showing a steady recovery, but the economy has continued to slow due to sluggish exports and facility investment.

"Recently, inflation has been slowing in South Korea, with the domestic consumption also posting a rebound," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a report. In April, the country's inflation grew 3.7 percent on-year, marking its slowest pace in over a year.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S. stage friendship flight during memorial for late U.S. veteran

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States staged a friendship flight this week as part of a remembrance ceremony for a late U.S. veteran who helped rescue around 1,000 orphans during the 1950-53 Korean War, officials said Friday.

The flight took place Thursday over the southern island of Jeju during the memorial for U.S. Air Force Col. Dean Hess at the Jeju Aerospace Museum, involving three South Korean KF-16 jets and two U.S. F-16 fighters, according to South Korea's armed service.

(END)