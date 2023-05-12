SK 164,700 DN 1,600
Hanon Systems 9,690 0
LOTTE TOUR 10,960 DN 90
KT&G 84,600 DN 600
LG Uplus 11,220 DN 40
NCsoft 379,500 UP 7,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,800 DN 900
COWAY 49,050 DN 850
SKTelecom 50,300 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,500 UP 2,200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp595 00 DN400
ShinpoongPharm 17,220 DN 280
HyundaiElev 42,100 0
Asiana Airlines 13,000 DN 110
Handsome 26,050 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 135,900 0
DongwonInd 50,300 UP 3,550
HtlShilla 80,700 UP 100
Hanmi Science 39,000 DN 300
MS IND 20,600 UP 1,940
HDKSOE 85,900 DN 2,200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 103,000 DN 3,500
Mobis 225,000 DN 5,000
KumhoPetrochem 130,000 DN 2,200
ZINUS 30,550 UP 200
S-1 56,700 DN 1,400
KEPCO KPS 36,850 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 34,650 DN 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,300 DN 500
LG H&H 567,000 DN 10,000
DWEC 4,225 DN 95
KIWOOM 93,800 UP 500
LGCHEM 688,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 66,700 DN 400
DSME 24,950 DN 600
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,710 DN 30
FOOSUNG 12,900 DN 170
KBFinancialGroup 48,600 DN 600
Hansae 17,660 DN 500
SK Innovation 177,100 DN 1,100
