SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'

SEOUL -- North Korea condemned this week's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida through its propaganda outlet Wednesday, saying it has paved the way for a "military collusion" between the two countries.

Yoon and Kishida met in Seoul on Sunday in what marked a full resumption of "shuttle diplomacy," or regular two-way visits between the neighbors' leaders, after years of frayed relations over rows stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, including the issue of forced labor.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy

SEOUL -- North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has met with China's new ambassador to Pyongyang and vowed a "steadfast" willingness to further develop friendly ties between their nations, state media said Tuesday.

Choe met Ambassador Wang Yajun, who paid a courtesy call on her, Monday, and the meeting was held in an amicable atmosphere, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis

SEOUL -- North Korea's state media called on farmers to prepare for the springtime rice-planting season in a "watertight" manner on Tuesday, in what appeared to be efforts aimed at increasing grain output to tackle the country's food shortages.

In an article headlined "Let's prepare for rice-planting in a watertight (manner)" that appeared on the front page of Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, the state media instructed agriculture workers to ramp up efforts for their work, saying each day of the season counts for annual output.

(END)