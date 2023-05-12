Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 8 -- Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons

Seoul court again orders N. Korea to pay compensation to former POWs

9 -- N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy

N. Korea apparently operating some 10 S. Korean-owned factories at Kaesong complex without authorization: ministry

N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis

10 -- N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'

4 ex-labor union officials indicted for alleged espionage at N. Korea's instruction

11 -- 7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll

