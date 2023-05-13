May 14



1928 -- Korean independence movement activist Jo Myeong-ha unsuccessfully attempts to assassinate Japanese Army Gen. Kunihiko Kuninomiya in Taiwan. Jo, 23, self-taught in Korea and Japan, cooperated with Taiwanese locals to block the Japanese colonial regime. He was arrested at the scene and later executed.



1948 -- North Korea stops providing electricity to South Korea as the South prepares to hold elections to establish a separate government. Until then, North Korea had supplied the South with hydroelectric power.



1952 -- South Korea's first president, Rhee Syng-man, submits a bill to revise the Constitution aimed at holding a national referendum to elect the president and introduce a bicameral National Assembly.



1981 -- Two passenger trains collide in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, killing 52 and injuring 233.



1989 -- A group of teachers holds a ceremony to promote the launch of its progressive nationwide organization: the Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations.



2003 -- President Roh Moo-hyun holds a summit meeting with U.S. President George W. Bush at the White House, in which they agree to lift their relationship to a new level and reaffirm their commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the North Korean nuclear issue.



2004 -- The Constitutional Court overturns parliament's decision to impeach President Roh Moo-hyun, ending a 63-day leadership crisis in the country.



2007 -- The Jeju provincial government says it has decided to accept the Ministry of National Defense's plan to build a naval base on the southern resort island.



2014 -- South Korean footballer Park Ji-sung announces his retirement from the sport at age 33. Park was the first South Korean to reach the English Premier League when he signed with Manchester United in 2005.

