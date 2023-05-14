Yoon to meet with Biden, Kishida on margins of G-7 summit

SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima of Japan later this week and hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on its sidelines, his office said Sunday.
Yoon will attend the three-day G-7 summit from Friday as the leader of an invited country, South Korea is not a member of the G-7.
During the trilateral summit, the three leaders will discuss cooperation over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, a presidential official said during a press briefing.
Yoon will also address an expanded session at the G-7 summit, which will involve the G-7 members and eight guest nations, to speak on food and energy issues.
Separately, Yoon and Kishida will pay a joint visit to a memorial dedicated to Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima.
