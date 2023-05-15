S. Korean Ko Jin-young captures 15th LPGA title in playoff

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star Ko Jin-young has won her 15th career LPGA title in a playoff in New Jersey, rallying from a four-stroke deficit to inch closer to the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Ko defeated Minjee Lee of Australia in a playoff to win the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey, on Sunday (local time). Ko started the final round four strokes behind Lee, the overnight leader, but birdied the 18th hole to catch Lee at 13-under 275 and set up the playoff. Ko did not have a bogey while posting a five-under 67 in the final round.



Then in the sudden-death playoff, Ko made par after Lee three-putted for a bogey on the 18th green. Ko took home US$450,000.

This was Ko's second victory of the 2023 season, following her successful title defense at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in March.

Ko previously won the Founders Cup in 2019 and 2021. She is the first three-time champion of this tournament, which began in 2011.



Ko also joined Lilia Vu of the United States as the only players with multiple titles this season.

The victory also pushed Ko a step closer to the LPGA Hall of Fame.

She has now accumulated 20 Hall of Fame points, seven away from induction. A regular tournament win and an Olympic gold medal are each worth one point, and a major title is good for two points. Players must also win at least one of the following: a major championship, the Player of the Year award and the Vare Trophy, given annually to the golfer with the lowest scoring average.

Ko has won 13 regular events and two major championships, along with two Player of the Year awards and one Vare Trophy.



