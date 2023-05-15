Yoon thanks teachers on Teachers' Day

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol thanked all teachers Monday for their love and dedication to children as he marked Teachers' Day.

"On Teachers' Day, I deeply thank you for your love and dedication," he wrote in a Facebook message.

"Raising a person is impossible without love. It is thanks to teachers' love and dedication that our children are able to grow brighter and healthier," he added.

Yoon is scheduled to hold a luncheon with a group of teachers at his office later in the day.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol watches a children's baseball game at Yongsan Children's Garden in Seoul on May 14, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)