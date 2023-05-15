S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Indonesia will discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation on nuclear power generation, supply chains of major minerals and other advanced industry sectors, Seoul's industry ministry said Monday.

First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin is on a four-day trip to Jakarta from Sunday for talks with senior Indonesian officials, including the country's economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, and energy minister, Arifin Tasrif, on industry issues of mutual interests, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

South Korea will propose enhanced ties in the nuclear power industry, as Indonesia announced a plan to build its first commercial nuclear power plant by 2039 to achieve net-zero goals.

Jang also plans to discuss joint research projects with the officials to strengthen cooperation on supply chains of major minerals, as well as ways to work more closely on batteries and electric vehicles (EVs).

Indonesia is the world's No. 1 producer of nickel, and South Korea secures advanced technologies in the battery and EV sectors.

"The vice minister will ask for Indonesia's support for South Korean firms operating there in such fields as EV batteries and petrochemicals. He will also have a meeting with South Korean companies in Indonesia to devise various supportive measures," a ministry official said.



view larger image This file photo shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) chatting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo ahead of a South Korea-Indonesia business roundtable at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Bali, Indonesia, on Nov. 14, 2022. (Yonhap)

