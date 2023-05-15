Opposition leader says Japan should use Fukushima water for drinking if it's safe

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday rejected Japan's claims of the safety of the water set to be released from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, saying if it is safe enough to drink, the country should just do that.

The safety of the contaminated water from the Fukushima plant has been a hot issue as President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister agreed at a summit earlier this month to have a group of South Korean experts visit the plant to check its safety ahead of the water release.

The main opposition Democratic Party has expressed opposition to the inspection visit, raising questions about whether the team can conduct a thorough inspection and claiming that the trip could end up endorsing Japan's plan to release radioactive water.

"Japan is putting forward claims that the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, if treated, is safe enough to drink," Lee said. "If it is safe enough to drink, they should use it as drinking water," Lee said.

It should at least be used as agricultural or industrial water, he said.

The planned Fukushima visit comes amid concerns over possible health and environmental hazards from the proposed release of more than 1.3 million tons of water from the wrecked plant. Three reactors melted down after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast in March 2011.



view larger image Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, talks during a party meeting on May 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

