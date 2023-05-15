Police to arrest actor Yoo Ah-in if he keeps refusing questioning over drug use

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Police will arrest actor Yoo Ah-in if he keeps refusing questioning over alleged drug use, an official said Monday, days after the actor canceled his appearance for questioning, citing too many reporters waiting for him.

The 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, has been under investigation over suspected use of five different illegal drugs: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine, and zolpidem, an insomnia medication, for non-medical purposes.

On Thursday, Yoo had been scheduled to appear before police for his second round of questioning over the allegations. He arrived near the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on the day of the questioning but abruptly canceled his appearance and returned home, protesting through a lawyer that "There were too many reporters."

The police rescheduled the questioning session for the coming weekend, but Yoo's side is insisting the actor can only show up if his appearance can be made privately.

An official at the National Police Agency suggested Monday that police would seek an arrest warrant for Yoo if he keeps refusing to show up for questioning.

"The police questioning will definitely be conducted at the earliest date possible," the official said, without revealing when the actor would be called in again for questioning because he "is reacting very sensitively."

"If the date of his appearance cannot be decided through consultation, police will have to (arrest) him," the official said.

view larger image Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for a police questioning over alleged drug use at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, in this March 27, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)

