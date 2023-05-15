BMW to build new R&D center in S. Korea by 2024

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- BMW Group Korea said Monday it has started the construction of a new research and development center near Seoul to strengthen cooperation with South Korean partners in future mobility solutions.

In 2015, the German carmaker opened an R&D unit within the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul. It was the company's fifth overseas R&D facility after ones in the United States, China, Japan and Brazil.

The new R&D center will absorb the existing R&D function and will be located at the Cheongna Incheon Hi-Tech Park in Incheon by 2024, the company said in a statement.

BMW Korea will cooperate with the Korean government, Korean firms and colleges, and local research centers in developing future mobility technologies, such as autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification, it said.

The company didn't provide the value of its planned investments in the R&D center.

From January to April, BMW Group Korea's three brands -- BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce -- sold a combined 26,653 units, down 6 percent from 28,387 during the same period of last year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.



view larger image This graphic image offered by BMW Group Korea shows its new, expanded R&D center to be built in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, by 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)