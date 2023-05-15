4 arrested for smuggling drugs from Vietnam in underwear

GWANGJU, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Police have arrested four people on charges of smuggling drugs from Vietnam in their underpants and selling them in the southwestern city of Gwangju, officials said Monday.

The main culprit in his 30s, and three accomplices in their 20s, allegedly brought in 370 million won (US$276,872) worth of drugs, including 900 ecstasy pills and 400 grams of ketamine, from Vietnam on 13 occasions from April last year until last month.

They hid the drugs in their underwear to pass through customs at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

They sold the drugs via the Telegram messenger app or at nightclubs and other entertainment establishments in Gwangju, about 270 kilometers south of Seoul, police said.

Police seized 144 leftover ecstasy pills and 43 grams of ketamine from them.

Officials said they will expand the investigation to those who purchased drugs from them.

Police also asked the Korea Customs Service to strengthen customs checks at airports.

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)