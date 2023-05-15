Aespa's 'My World' sets 1st week sales record for K-pop girl groups

SEOUL, May 15 (Yonhap) -- Aespa has set a first-week sales record for K-pop girl groups with its third EP, "My World," its agency said Monday.

"My World" sold over 1.69 million copies in the first week of its release, SM Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local album sales tracker.

The album surpassed the group's own previous record of 1.12 million copies set last year with its second EP, "Girls."

"My World" had been expected to become a million-seller since it received 1.8 million pre-orders ahead of its release last week, and it sold 1.37 million copies on the first day.

The six-track EP, which includes the lead song "Spicy," is the opener of the second season of aespa's fictional lore.

view larger image A teaser image for aespa's new EP "My World," provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

