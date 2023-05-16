Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #additional case

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases climb to over 20,000 amid eased restrictions

09:44 May 16, 2023

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose to over 20,000 on Tuesday, as the country ended almost all antivirus restrictions to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic of the past three years.

The country reported 23,680 cases, including 34 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,438,960, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Tuesday's tally was slightly higher than the 21,681 cases the country reported a week ago. The corresponding figure was 15,736 two weeks.

The country added 13 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,623.

The number of critically ill patients came to 150, same as the previous day, the KDCA said.

The country is set to lower the national crisis level for COVID-19 to "alert" from "serious" in June and remove most antivirus measures after the World Health Organization declared the end of the COVID-19 global health emergency.

view larger image The central shopping district of Myeongdong, Seoul, is busy with visitors on May 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

The central shopping district of Myeongdong, Seoul, is busy with visitors on May 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK