S. Korea, Japan to hold additional working-level talks on Seoul's Fukushima inspection this week

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan plan to hold additional working-level consultations this week to discuss details of Seoul's inspection of Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing that the two sides plan to hold their second round of consultations this week via video link over details of the Seoul team's on-site inspection activities at the plant later this month.

The virtual meeting of deputy director-general-level officials from Seoul and Tokyo is likely to be held Wednesday.

Last Friday, Seoul and Tokyo held their initial consultations on the inspection mission, which was agreed upon during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month.

According to Seoul officials, the inspection team will comprise some 20 experts in safety regulation. They will check the operation of treatment and discharge facilities in Fukushima and secure the information South Korea needs to conduct a scientific evaluation of the contaminated water.



