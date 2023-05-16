Busan, Daejeon to host men's football friendlies in June

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- The metropolitan cities of Busan and Daejeon will host men's international football friendly matches next month, the national football governing body announced Tuesday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea will take on Peru on June 16 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Then on June 20, South Korea will face El Salvador at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, about 160 kilometers south of the capital city.



view larger image In this file photo from Dec. 18, 2019, South Korean players (in red) celebrate after winning the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m.

The KFA had announced opponents and dates for these matches on April 21.

Busan will hold its first international football matches since hosting the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship in December 2019.

Daejeon last hosted an international match in June last year, when South Korea beat Chile 2-0 in captain Son Heung-min's 100th match.

This will be South Korea's third meeting against Peru. South Korea had a draw and a loss in their two earlier matches.

South Korea have never faced El Salvador before.

Jurgen Klinsmann will be looking for his first victory as South Korea's head coach. South Korea played Colombia to a 2-2 draw in Klinsmann's debut on March 24 and then took a 2-1 loss against Uruguay four days later.



view larger image In this file photo from June 6, 2022, Son Heung-min of South Korea salutes the crowd as he leaves the team's friendly football match against Chile at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

