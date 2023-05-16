(LEAD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon, Zelenska's remarks)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at the presidential office Tuesday, saying South Korea will provide active assistance to her country in close coordination with the international community, his spokesperson said.

Zelenska is in Seoul as a special envoy of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"The president conveyed the support and solidarity of the South Korean government and people for Ukraine and expressed his condolences to the families of victims and the Ukrainian people," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.

"The president also spoke highly of first lady Zelenska's efforts to share the horrors of the war in Ukraine with the international community and her efforts to secure aid," he added.

Zelenska thanked South Korea for the support and solidarity, and humanitarian assistance it has sent so far to Ukraine and asked that it increase aid in areas where it is able.

"First lady Zelenska said she hopes for aid in non-lethal military equipment, such as mine detection and removal equipment, and ambulances," Lee said.

The first lady also requested the participation of South Korean businesses in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction effort.

"President Yoon replied that we will actively support the Ukrainian people in close coordination with NATO member states and the international community," Lee said.

Zelenska met separately with first lady Kim Keon Hee.

