(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska at the presidential office Tuesday, saying South Korea will provide active assistance to her country in close coordination with the international community, his spokesperson said.

Zelenska is in Seoul as a special envoy of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) poses for a photo with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who is visiting as a special presidential envoy, at the presidential office in Seoul on May 16, 2023.

"The president conveyed the support and solidarity of the South Korean government and people for Ukraine and expressed his condolences to the families of victims and the Ukrainian people," presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.

"The president also spoke highly of first lady Zelenska's efforts to share the horrors of the war in Ukraine with the international community and her efforts to secure aid," he added.

Zelenska thanked South Korea for the support and solidarity, and humanitarian assistance it has sent so far to Ukraine and asked that it increase aid in areas where it is able.

"First lady Zelenska said she hopes for aid in non-lethal military equipment, such as mine detection and removal equipment, and ambulances," Lee said.

The first lady also requested the participation of South Korean businesses in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction effort, including in Kherson, where many ethnic Koreans reside.

"President Yoon replied that we will actively support the Ukrainian people in close coordination with NATO member states and the international community," Lee said.

Zelenska met separately with first lady Kim Keon Hee.



Kim praised Zelenska for her courage and dedication in helping with children's education, caring for war orphans and the rehabilitation of war veterans, saying South Korea deeply empathizes with Ukraine as a nation that rose from the ashes of war, according to Lee.

Kim also promised to provide continued humanitarian assistance to help the Ukrainian people overcome their hardship and have hope.

Zelenska talked about her efforts to preserve Ukraine's cultural assets and protect animals and the environment, while asking for South Korea's active participation in her country's reconstruction.

She made no request for lethal weapons, and expressed her understanding of South Korea's difficulty in providing such aid, a presidential official told reporters.

The official also said she did not invite Yoon and Kim to Ukraine during the meetings, though the government plans to respond appropriately if she later informally made such a request.

Zelenska had expressed her intention to invite Yoon and Kim to Ukraine in a recent written interview with Yonhap News Agency.



