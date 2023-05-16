Go to Contents
Seoul providing consular support to detained S. Korean football player in China: ministry

17:15 May 16, 2023

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is providing all necessary consular assistance to Son Jun-ho, a South Korean midfielder based in China who is being detained by public security authorities reportedly for a bribery case, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"In regards to Son, our local consulate is providing all necessary consular assistance," Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a regular press briefing.

Lim declined to provide further details, citing reasons of privacy.

Son, 31, has been playing for Shandong Taishan FC in the Chinese Super League since 2021. He has been reportedly detained at the Liaoning police station in northern China since last Friday.

Chinese media have reported that Son and other Shandong players had been questioned about match-fixing allegations surrounding their head coach, Hao Wei.

view larger image In this file photo from Dec. 5, 2023, Son Jun-ho of South Korea (C) battles Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil for the ball during their round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha. (Yonhap)

