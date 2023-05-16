K League's leading scorer named top player for April

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul forward Na Sang-ho was named the top player in South Korean football for April on Tuesday.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Na beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month honor in the top-flight K League 1.

This is Na's first career monthly award.



This image provided by the Korea Professional Football League on May 16, 2023, shows FC Seoul forward Na Sang-ho, the K League 1 Player of the Month for April.

Na netted six goals in six matches in April and earned one Player of the Week award in that span. He currently leads the K League 1 with eight goals overall.

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of the "FIFA Online 4" video game by Electronic Arts (25 percent), the league's official video game partner.

Na led the way in all three voting categories, with 21.25 percent in the K League voting, 12.13 percent in the fan voting and 13.05 percent in the game players' voting.



In this file photo from April 8, 2023, Na Sang-ho of FC Seoul celebrates his goal against Daegu FC during a K League 1 match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

