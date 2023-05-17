N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite: state media

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the country's first military reconnaissance satellite and gave the green light for its "future action plan," Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.

Kim made the on-site inspection to the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee a day earlier to check the overall status of the spy satellite ready to be mounted, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"After acquainting himself in detail with the work of the committee, he inspected the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 which is ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test," it said.

Kim stressed that "the more desperately the U.S. imperialists and South Korean puppet villains" escalate their confrontational moves against the North, "the more fairly, squarely and offensively" it will exercise its just right to self-defence to deter them.

He then "approved the future action plan of the preparatory committee," it added.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R), along with his daughter Ju-ae, visits the National Aerospace Development Administration in Pyongyang on April 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. Kim instructed the agency to complete preparations to launch the North's first military reconnaissance satellite by the end of this month. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

