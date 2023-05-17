S. Korea to complete vaccinations at local farms this week amid FMD outbreak

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to complete vaccinations at local farms by the end of this week in the latest move to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, the agriculture ministry said Wednesday.

The move came after South Korea has confirmed 10 cases of FMD since reporting its first outbreak in more than four years in the central city of Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, last week.

Currently, nine cattle farms and one goat farm have reported cases of FMD infections, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

In addition to the vaccination campaign, the ministry has implemented a ban on the transportation of cattle to and from seven regions, including Cheongju, as well as its neighboring areas of Jeungpyeong, Daejeon and Sejong, effective through May 30.

The vaccinations in the seven regions will be completed Wednesday.

FMD affects cloven-hoofed animals, including pigs, sheep and deer. It is one of the most infectious diseases for livestock and can spread rapidly.

The ministry said the latest FMD outbreak is suspected to have originated from abroad, and the vaccines currently used in the country are effective in combating the infection.

South Korea will impose fines of 10 million won (US$7,400) on farms that fail to comply with the vaccination rule. Additionally, these farms will not be eligible for compensation if their animals need to be culled due to FMD, the ministry added.



view larger image Officials assess the areas recently affected by the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak with the aid of a detailed map in the situation room of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs in the central city of Sejong on May 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

