S. Korea, Japan to hold additional working-level talks on Seoul's Fukushima inspection

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan plan to hold additional working-level consultations on Wednesday to discuss details of Seoul's inspection of Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, according to diplomatic sources.

The virtual meeting of deputy director-general-level officials from Seoul and Tokyo will be held later in the day, the sources said. The two sides will go over details of the Seoul team's on-site inspection activities at the plant later this month.

Last Friday, Seoul and Tokyo held their initial consultations on the inspection mission, which was agreed upon during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month.

According to Seoul officials, the inspection team will comprise some 20 experts in safety regulation. It will check the operation of treatment and discharge facilities in Fukushima and secure the information South Korea needs to conduct a scientific evaluation of the contaminated water.



view larger image This photo shows pump facilities to transfer contaminated water after purification with the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), unveiled to foreign reporters on Feb. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

