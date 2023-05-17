(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan end working-level talks on Fukushima inspection without agreement

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead as meeting ends; ADDS more details in paras 2-5)

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan on Wednesday failed to flesh out details of Seoul's upcoming inspection of Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant despite hourslong working-level talks, officials said.

Deputy director-general-level officials from Seoul and Tokyo held the second-round meeting earlier in the day via teleconferencing to go over details of the Seoul team's on-site inspection activities at the plant later this month, but the two sides were not able to agree upon the scope of inspection, itinerary and other details, according to Seoul government officials.

Last Friday, Seoul and Tokyo held their initial consultations on the inspection mission, which was agreed upon during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month.

"We've not yet finalized consultations with Japan. After reviewing what we discussed today, we will continue talks with Japan through diplomatic channels," a foreign ministry official said.

The two sides are unlikely to hold additional meetings due to time constraints, another official said.

Seoul plans to form a team of nuclear experts based on the facilities within the Fukushima plant and related data which Tokyo agrees to open to the inspection.

The team is expected to check the operation of the treatment and discharge facilities at the plant and secure the information South Korea needs to conduct a scientific evaluation of the contaminated water.



view larger image This file photo shows the pump facilities for transferring contaminated water after purification using the advanced liquid processing system at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station of Tokyo Electric Power Co., unveiled to foreign reporters on Feb. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)