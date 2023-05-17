Japanese envoy pledges to continue efforts in advancing Seoul-Tokyo ties

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Japan's top envoy to South Korea vowed Wednesday to continue efforts in advancing the ties between Seoul and Tokyo amid the resumption of so-called shuttle diplomacy between the neighbors in over a decade.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Seoul for a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this month, marking the resumption of shuttle diplomacy, or regular mutual visits between the leaders, in 12 years.

Koichi Aiboshi, Japan's ambassador to South Korea, said at a forum co-hosted by the Sejong Institute and Yonhap News Agency in Seoul that he will "continue efforts in hopes of opening new South Korea-Japan relations" while "well understanding" the implications surrounding the restored shuttle diplomacy.

Aiboshi also suggested that Kishida's Seoul visit earlier this month, which was made reciprocally in return to Yoon's earlier trip to Tokyo in March, was realized through the political determination by the Japanese leader himself.

The ambassador said he earlier believed Kishida would have reviewed visiting Seoul after the Group of Seven summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima later this week, suggesting that the Japanese leader's visit to Seoul was made much earlier than initially anticipated.



view larger image Koichi Aiboshi, Japan's ambassador to South Korea, speaks during a diplomacy forum co-hosted by the Sejong Institute and Yonhap News Agency in Seoul on May 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

