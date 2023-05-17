Yoon, Canada PM hold summit on critical minerals, N. Korea

By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a summit Wednesday on expanding cooperation on critical minerals and over North Korea's human rights situation.
Trudeau arrived in Seoul the previous day on a three-day official visit to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The summit was expected to focus on establishing a rules-based international order, including the issue of North Korea's human rights; strengthening cooperation on critical minerals; and supporting greater personnel and cultural exchanges between future generations.
The leaders will adopt a joint statement titled "Stronger Together for the Next 60 Years," and then attend a joint press conference followed by an official dinner, according to the presidential office.
It is the third summit between Yoon and Trudeau after those on the margins of a NATO summit in Spain last June and during Yoon's visit to Ottawa in September.
Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to visit South Korea in nine years.
