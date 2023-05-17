(LEAD) Yoon, Canada PM agree to deepen cooperation in key minerals, increase youth exchanges

(ATTN: UPDATES with contents of joint statement, press conference; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed Wednesday to deepen the two countries' cooperation in securing supply chains for critical minerals and increase opportunities for their youth to work and travel in each other's countries.

The two leaders reached the agreements during a summit held a day after Trudeau arrived in Seoul on an official visit marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands after holding a joint press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on May 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We adopted a joint statement and assessed the achievements of our cooperation so far, while agreeing to build a stronger partnership for the next 60 years for a more peaceful, more democratic, more just and prosperous world," Yoon said during a joint press conference at the presidential office.

The joint statement, titled "Stronger Together for the Next 60 Years," said Yoon and Trudeau reviewed the progress achieved since they agreed to upgrade the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during their previous summit in Ottawa in September.

On the occasion of the summit, the two governments signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in critical mineral supply chains, the clean energy transition and energy security.

"This MOU will further cooperation toward strengthening and securing supply chains for clean energy and critical minerals between the ROK and Canada," the statement said, referring to South Korea by the acronym of its formal name, the Republic of Korea.

"This will support the development of clean technologies that will power green and sustainable economic growth and position the ROK and Canada as globally competitive players in areas including batteries and zero-emission vehicles," it added.

The two leaders also agreed to renew a working holiday program, increasing the annual quota for Korean and Canadian youth working and traveling in each other's countries from 4,000 to 12,000.

Under the agreement, the maximum age for eligible youth was increased from 30 to 35, while the maximum number of working hours was raised from 25 hours per week to 40 hours per week.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) poses for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on May 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's support for the goals of the Yoon administration's Audacious Initiative, which offers massive economic assistance to North Korea in exchange for its denuclearization steps.

"This support includes the augmentation of Canada's naval presence and participation in multinational operations in the region, such as joint efforts to monitor U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed against North Korea," the statement said.

The two leaders condemned the North's ballistic missile and nuclear programs and called on Pyongyang to return to denuclearization talks.

They also expressed their commitment to promoting human rights in North Korea, saying the two countries are "deeply concerned" about severe human rights violations in the country and the regime's "complete disregard" for its people's well-being.

"We announced today that Canada and the ROK will work together to advance human rights in North Korea," the statement said,

On Ukraine, Yoon and Trudeau condemned Russia's invasion "in the strongest possible terms" and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

The leaders referred to a recent agreement between their defense ministries to enhance bilateral defense cooperation, including through a recently signed MOU on defense materiel, and research and development cooperation.

The arrangements will facilitate the exchange of technical information, loans of materiel, and joint test and evaluation activities between the two countries.

Yoon and Trudeau also welcomed their governments' recent decision to launch negotiations for an Information Security Agreement on industrial security and defense.

The agreement will "contribute to deepening our bilateral security cooperation and increase information sharing and defense collaboration," the statement said.

Other topics covered during the summit included climate change, with Trudeau welcoming Yoon's agreement to join the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge he launched in 2021. South Korea is the first Asian country to join the initiative, which calls on all countries to adopt pollution pricing as a central part of their climate strategies.

The leaders welcomed the outcomes of the inaugural session of the two countries' high-level economic security dialogue held Tuesday between their respective foreign and industry ministers, and also announced the launch of an economic policy dialogue involving senior foreign ministry officials from both sides.

Yoon and Trudeau were to have an official dinner later in the day.

It was the third summit between Yoon and Trudeau after those on the margins of a NATO summit in Spain last June and during Yoon's visit to Ottawa in September.

Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to visit South Korea in nine years.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs a guestbook prior to their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on May 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)